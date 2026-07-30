A $5,000 flower-crafted horse gifted to a blogger creates a stir (video)

A video capturing a giant horse made from floral arrangements in Tashkent is rapidly spreading across social media. Reportedly, the value of this flower composition is nearly $5,000.

It turned out that the unusual gift was presented to blogger Gulchehra Khodjayevna. The blogger posted this video on her social media page and expressed her gratitude in the caption:

“Kind, generous, mysterious person... Thank you endlessly for bringing joy to my heart and a sincere smile to my face,” she wrote.

The video quickly garnered thousands of views and sparked heated discussions in the comments. While some users praised such a gift as a sign of good taste and generosity, expressing admiration, others criticized spending such an amount on a flower arrangement as excessive luxury and wastefulness.

This video continues to circulate widely on social networks, provoking various opinions and comments among users.