OpenAI is developing a new family of devices designed for artificial intelligence

·45·Technology
OpenAI is developing a new family of devices designed for artificial intelligence

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company, is preparing to introduce an entire family of devices in the near future designed for direct interaction with its neural networks. According to ixbt.com, this step is expected to make a major breakthrough in the technology world and radically change how humans interact with computers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Although company President Greg Brockman confirmed that work on these projects is actively underway, he did not announce an exact release date for the gadgets. Nevertheless, he noted that users could see the new devices very soon. Currently, various rumors are circulating in industry circles and the media, suggesting that future products might include a smart speaker or special wearable devices.

Next-generation devices and the future of interfaces

However, OpenAI leadership has not directly confirmed these assumptions. While keeping details about the exact gadgets the company is working on under wraps, Greg Brockman stated that the main focus is on delivering AI capabilities in the most convenient way possible. According to him, technological progress will lead people to abandon typing and massively transition to voice and natural communication methods with computers.

During the interview, questions were also answered regarding Apple's recent claims and the impact on the project by former designer Jony Ive, who is collaborating with OpenAI. Brockman emphasized that the company is fully focused on its own proprietary developments and technologies. In his opinion, trade secrets of other companies do not interest OpenAI, as the organization has sufficient innovative potential and approaches all matters from its own perspective.

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