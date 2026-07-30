Sensation in Portugal: Trump's granddaughter shows interest in João Félix

·130·World
Sensation in Portugal: Trump's granddaughter shows interest in João Félix

An unexpected and sensational topic is being hotly debated in the Portuguese mass media and social networks—potential ties between US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, and Portuguese national team forward João Félix. Social media activity between these two figures from the upper echelons of politics and sports has caught the attention of local media.

Zamin.uz reports on the details of this unexpected interest and discussions in the Portuguese press.

An Instagram "Like" and Media Attention

It all started with a simple action on social media. 19-year-old Kai Trump subscribed to (followed) the official page of famous Portuguese footballer João Félix on Instagram. In addition, Trump's granddaughter "liked" one of the player's recent posts.

This incident did not go unnoticed by Portuguese journalists and bloggers. Although their social media interaction is currently limited to this, the local press interprets this event as a potential closeness between representatives of the political and sports worlds and puts forward various assumptions.

Interest Aroused After the World Cup

According to reports, the US president's granddaughter became interested in João Félix after his matches at the 2026 World Cup. During this mundial, the Portuguese national team and Félix seem to have caught Kai Trump's attention, along with many other fans, through their performances.

According to some assumptions in the press, this may simply be a regular fan interest in a famous footballer. However, others consider this step by a member of the Trump family to have a deeper meaning. Media representatives have already begun discussing various scenarios regarding their potential meetings or relationship.

For reference: João Félix at the 2026 World Cup and against Uzbekistan

João Félix is considered one of the talented forwards of the Portuguese national team. At this mundial, he played important matches with his team:

  • As part of the Portuguese national team, João Félix took to the pitch against the players of the Uzbekistan national team within the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

  • In the 1/8 finals of the tournament, the Portuguese national team lost 0:1 to the future world champions— Spain—and left the competition.

The situation between Trump's granddaughter and João Félix

Aspect

Details

First Person

Kai Trump (19 years old, granddaughter of US President Donald Trump)

Second Person

João Félix (Portuguese national team forward)

Mutual Action (Instagram)

Kai Trump subscribed to Félix and liked a post

Reason for Interest

After matches at the 2026 World Cup (assumed)

Current Status

Hot discussions and assumptions in Portuguese media

Latest Football Event

Defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup 1/8 finals (0:1)

Match against Uzbekistan

Participated in the group stage

Such unexpected and interesting events between the worlds of politics and sports catch everyone's attention. Everyone is curious about how this social media activity between Trump's granddaughter and the Portuguese footballer will end.

Immediately send this hot article to your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think a relationship could start between the US president's granddaughter and the Portuguese footballer? Or is this simply an attempt by the media to create a sensation? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

João FélixKai TrumpDonald TrumpPortugalInstagram
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