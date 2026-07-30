Mother dolphin's 6-day mourning touched hearts

·422·World
Mother dolphin's 6-day mourning touched hearts

One of the most touching moments in nature was observed in the Indian Ocean. Near the coast of Western Australia, cameras captured a mother dolphin carrying her dead calf on the water's surface for six days.

According to marine biologists who monitored the event, the mother dolphin did not leave her calf for a single moment during this time. Remarkably, about 14 other dolphins in the pod swam around her, accompanying the grieving mother as if in mourning.

Scientists note that dolphins are among the most social and emotionally rich mammals on the planet. They form complex family bonds, recognize each other, cooperate, and in some cases display signs of grief when losing a loved one.

Indian OceanWestern Australia
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