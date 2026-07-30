Behzod Mirzayev and Zahro Mirzayeva are performing Umrah pilgrimage (video)

Well-known figures of Uzbek art — actor Behzod Mirzayev and actress Zahro Mirzayeva are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform the blessed Umrah pilgrimage.

While performing their prayers in the holy city of Mecca, the artists shared photos and videos taken during their trip on their social media pages. These footage were warmly received by fans, who are sending them good wishes and prayers.

The Umrah trip is rich in unforgettable impressions for the actor and actress, as they sincerely perform acts of worship and pilgrimage in the holy places.

May Almighty Allah accept their prayers and fulfill their good intentions.