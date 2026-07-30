Rare Panda Born Without Black Spots Captures the Attention of Animal Lovers Worldwide!

A rare panda born without the usual black spots around its eyes has captured the attention of animal lovers worldwide. Since giant pandas are known for their black-and-white coloring, this cub's appearance has sparked great interest among many.

Wildlife experts attribute the panda's unique coloration to a rare genetic mutation affecting pigmentation. However, this trait has not negatively affected its health.

It has been reported that the panda feels well and continues to develop normally. Its diet, movement, and overall condition are under the supervision of specialists.

Photos of the panda with its unusual appearance have also spread widely on social media, sparking numerous discussions.