Scientists Warn of Serious Danger: The Hottest Year in History Is Coming

2026 could be recorded as the hottest year in human history. Climate scientists around the world have issued a serious warning, emphasizing that global temperatures are highly likely to break new records.

According to experts, the intensification of the natural phenomenon observed in the Pacific Ocean, El Niño as well as unprecedentedly high ocean temperatures, could lead to a sharp rise in air temperatures worldwide.

Scientists report that in recent months, surface ocean temperatures have reached levels never recorded during decades of observation. This could release additional heat into the atmosphere and increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Researchers say that if this trend continues, prolonged heatwaves, droughts, forest fires, and heavy rainfall could become more frequent in many parts of the world.

Experts note that this process is being driven not only by El Niño but also by the year-by-year increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. In their view, climate change is accelerating, creating new environmental problems in different regions of the planet.