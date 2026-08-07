Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss

Husan Hoshimovich, the grandfather of Abduqodir Husanov, a defender for "Manchester City" and the Uzbekistan national team, has passed away. This was announced by "Bunyodkor" football club on its official page.

The deceased was the father of Hikmat Hoshimov, head coach of the "Bunyodkor" U-19 team, and his family made a worthy contribution to Uzbek football. While his son once played for the Uzbekistan national team, his grandson Abduqodir Husanov is currently pursuing a successful career with one of Europe's prestigious clubs, "Manchester City," and is honorably representing our country on the international stage.

We extend our deepest condolences to the deceased's family members, relatives and loved ones, and wish them patience and strength. May Allah grant him mercy.