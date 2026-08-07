The long-awaited premiere from Zohirshoh Jo‘rayev: the music video titled "Qaydasan" has been released (video)

Singer Zohirshoh Jo‘rayev has announced the premiere of a music video made for his new song, "Qaydasan". The song is dedicated to themes of longing, love, regret and hope.

The lyrics express emotions that remain in the human heart, as well as feelings of distance and longing. The new music video was also filmed around events that correspond to the song’s meaning.

It was announced that the premiere of the "Qaydasan" music video would be shown on Zohirshoh Jo‘rayev’s Youtube channel at 18:00 on 7 August.