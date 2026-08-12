Arne Slot explains why he rejected the chance to coach the Netherlands

·36·Sport
Arne Slot explains why he rejected the chance to coach the Netherlands

Former Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has clarified his future and confirmed that he rejected an offer to manage the Netherlands national team. The coach had been out of work since leaving Anfield last May and was considered the leading candidate to replace Ronald Koeman after his dismissal. According to Voetbal International, Slot voluntarily withdrew from the process despite holding talks with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB). This was reported by Goal.com reported by Goal.com.

Despite being the leading candidate, the 47-year-old coach said he preferred the daily training routine of club football to moving into international management. He explained that his ambitions are currently focused on working with players on the pitch every day, an opportunity that national teams do not provide.

Club football remains the priority

Arne Slot firmly rejected rumours of financial disagreements and stressed that his talks with the KNVB had been highly professional. He said he has enormous respect for the national team but currently wants to work exclusively at club level. In his view, club football still has much to offer him, although he acknowledged that managing his country’s senior team would be an honour for any coach when the time comes.

Arne Slot’s spell at Liverpool ended a year after he led the team to the title. In the latest Premier League season, the club finished fifth, while tactical disagreements within the team and Mohamed Salah’s public criticism reportedly forced the leadership to launch an internal investigation and dismiss the coach.

Arne SlotLiverpoolNetherlandsFootballPremier League
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