Two Children Trapped in House Fire

Kazakhstan’s A private home caught fire in Vozvishenka village, Magzhan Zhumabayev District, North Kazakhstan Region. According to preliminary information, personal belongings burned in the home’s storage room.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, a report about the fire was received via the 112 emergency number. уточнённым data showed that two young children, born in 2021 and 2023, were inside the house when the fire broke out.

Most concerningly, the home’s entrance door had been locked from the outside, posing a serious threat to the children’s lives.

Emergency Ministry personnel quickly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. Rescuers found the children inside the house and brought them to safety.

The rescuers also removed a gas cylinder from the house, preventing it from exploding in the fire and making the situation even worse.

The fire was extinguished at an early stage. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway.