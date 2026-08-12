Two Children Trapped in House Fire

·57·World
Two Children Trapped in House Fire

Kazakhstan’s A private home caught fire in Vozvishenka village, Magzhan Zhumabayev District, North Kazakhstan Region. According to preliminary information, personal belongings burned in the home’s storage room.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, a report about the fire was received via the 112 emergency number. уточнённым data showed that two young children, born in 2021 and 2023, were inside the house when the fire broke out.

Most concerningly, the home’s entrance door had been locked from the outside, posing a serious threat to the children’s lives.

Emergency Ministry personnel quickly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. Rescuers found the children inside the house and brought them to safety.

The rescuers also removed a gas cylinder from the house, preventing it from exploding in the fire and making the situation even worse.

The fire was extinguished at an early stage. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway.

KazakhstanVozvishenkaMagzhan Zhumabayev District
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Data of 15 million citizens in Kazakhstan reportedly leaked onto the darknetData of 15 million citizens in Kazakhstan reportedly leaked onto the darknetToday, 13:37How Much Was Spent on Beauty Services in Kazakhstan?How Much Was Spent on Beauty Services in Kazakhstan?Today, 13:25Kazakhstan Woman Found to Have Tried to Sell Her Unborn ChildKazakhstan Woman Found to Have Tried to Sell Her Unborn ChildToday, 12:53Smart Glasses Banned in Court BuildingsSmart Glasses Banned in Court BuildingsToday, 12:26Guardiola and Mourinho’s Longstanding Feud: Behind the Scenes of the Netflix SeriesGuardiola and Mourinho’s Longstanding Feud: Behind the Scenes of the Netflix SeriesToday, 12:15Giant Alligator Attacks Woman Swimming in the WaterGiant Alligator Attacks Woman Swimming in the WaterToday, 12:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts