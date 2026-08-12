GeForce RTX 5090 price rises 135% above its official price

Prices for flagship graphics cards on the global computer technology market are diverging sharply from official figures. According to ixbt.com, although NVIDIA is maintaining its initial prices for its new-generation graphics chips, actual market prices are several times higher. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

The technology giant continues to list official prices of $300 for the GeForce RTX 5060, $550 for the RTX 5070, $1,000 for the RTX 5080 and $2,000 for the most powerful RTX 5090 model on its website. However, it has become virtually impossible for consumers to purchase these devices at the listed prices.

Actual market prices and growth rates

Over the past two months, the average market prices of graphics processors have jumped significantly. In particular, the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB version is selling for at least $430 instead of the recommended $380. The 16 GB version of this model rose from $570 to $805 in a short time.

Models in the mid-range and high-end segments are no exception. The RTX 5070 Ti has remained around $1,100, while the RTX 5080 is priced at approximately $1,500. The largest gap can be seen in the flagship, the most powerful model in the lineup.

The market price of the cheapest RTX 5090 graphics card starts at $4,100, and such devices are often unavailable for sale. Over the past two months, its price has risen by another $400 to reach $4,700. That is exactly 135% higher than the official price set by the manufacturer.

NVIDIA’s position and exceptional cases

Despite this sharp surge in market prices and the huge gap between official and actual prices, NVIDIA has not officially announced a price increase and continues to display the old figures on its resources.

At the same time, during the recent QuakeCon 2026 event, the company sold the RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Founders Edition models at their recommended prices. However, supplies were extremely limited.

Interestingly, some buyers calculated that the cost of a flight within the United States, purchasing an RTX 5090 at the event and paying for the return trip was lower than buying the product from a local retail store. This clearly shows how artificial shortages and pricing policies are putting consumers in a difficult situation.