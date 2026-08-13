Elliot Anderson ready to make his Manchester City debut

England midfielder Elliot Anderson is determined to put the painful international defeat behind him and Manchester City and shine in the new season. According to Goal.com, the footballer has fully shifted his focus to club football after the emotional blow of the recently concluded World Cup and is preparing to establish himself under the team’s new head coach, Enzo Maresca. As reported by Goal.com.

Anderson is expected to make his official debut for his new team this Sunday at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, when the reigning English Premier League champions face Arsenalin the Community Shield. The footballer admitted that it had been difficult to process the painful semifinal defeat to Argentina.

World Cup experience and a new challenge

“It’s very difficult. I still can’t forget what I went through at the time. In football, there are highs and lows. What matters is how you recover afterward. I had three weeks to reflect, but now the new season has begun and it’s time to take a step forward,” the midfielder said at a press conference.

For context, Elliot made eight appearances for England during the tournament and played a significant role in securing a bronze medal in the third-place match against France. In those games, he registered one assist, completed 386 passes with a 90% accuracy rate, made 19 successful tackles and recorded 28 clearances.

Rodri’s future and a new tactical approach

Elliot Anderson’smove is particularly significant amid uncertainty surrounding the team’s main defensive midfielder, Rodri. According to the source, Barcelona have begun actively pursuing the 30-year-old Spaniard and sent a new offer worth £51 million on Wednesday. If the transfer goes through, Anderson will become the leading candidate to fill the void in midfield.

Speaking about the tactical demands at his new club, Anderson said he is capable of performing various roles in central midfield. “I can operate anywhere on the pitch. I can create chances, drive attacks forward or carry out other tasks. I’ve spoken to the coach several times, and he explained what he expects from me. It requires a lot of running, high energy and control of the game,” the footballer said.