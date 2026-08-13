Juventus Are Trying to Sign Zion Suzuki on Loan

·36·Sport
Juventus Are Trying to Sign Zion Suzuki on Loan

Italian club Juventus are holding active negotiations to sign goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain, on loan. The Turin side aims to resolve its starting goalkeeper problem ahead of the new season and wants to bring the Japanese goalkeeper back to Serie A immediately. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for a transfer fee of €35 million. The Parisian club are expected to officially announce the transfer soon. However, Juventus are trying to take advantage of the situation.

The Turin club, known as the Old Lady, have made an offer to sign the goalkeeper, born in 2002, on loan. Under the proposal, the player would remain in Turin until the end of the current season, specifically until June. Juventus plan to strengthen their goalkeeping department quickly through the deal.

The goalkeeper’s position and the Paris club’s decision

Zion Suzuki himself has reacted positively to Juventus’ offer. According to sources, the Japanese goalkeeper is open to returning to Italy until the end of the season and playing regularly in Serie A. He has expressed his delight at the opportunity to play for one of Europe’s top clubs and confirmed his readiness to complete the transfer.

For now, everything depends on a final decision from Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique and the club’s management. Detailed negotiations over the contract terms and salary distribution will begin only after the Parisian club reaches a firm decision about the player’s immediate future.

Decisive hours lie ahead

The Juventus management are using every available means to persuade the French club to approve the loan. If Paris Saint-Germain respond positively, the two clubs will immediately have to agree on the financial details, including how the player’s salary will be shared.

The Turin club want to complete the transfer as quickly as possible and present head coach Luciano Spalletti with a new first-choice goalkeeper. Negotiations in the coming days will determine the outcome of this complex transfer operation.

If the deal is completed soon, Zion Suzuki will join training and have enough time to adapt to the team’s tactical style. Juventus will face Frosinone in their opening league match, and the club want their new goalkeeper to be ready for the game.

JuventusParis Saint-GermainZion SuzukiSerie ATransfer
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