NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 graphics card price doubles

·35·Technology
NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 graphics card price doubles

NVIDIA has sharply increased the price of its RTX PRO 6000 Workstation Edition graphics card designed for professional use. According to ixbt.com, the flagship accelerator based on the Blackwell architecture now costs 16,000 US dollars, exactly twice its initial recommended price. Ixbt.com reports this.

The price change comes amid high market demand and shortages of technological components. The updated price has already been confirmed on NVIDIA’s official website and through B&W partner sales channels, while distributors are rushing to ship the device at the new prices.

Technical specifications and reasons for the price increase

The most notable feature of the RTX Pro 6000 is its unusually large memory capacity, even for the professional segment. The device is equipped with modern GDDR7 video memory offering a full 96 GB, and a shortage of this component is the main reason behind the sharp price increase.

Experts note that the recent surge in demand for high-performance memory modules is creating industry-wide challenges. Demand is especially high for devices with such large memory capacities in AI and neural network training.

Comparison with other models on the market

A similar situation was previously observed with the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card aimed at the consumer market. Although its initial price was 2,000 dollars, market conditions drove its price up to 4,700 dollars.

This trend shows that global demand for high-tech equipment remains strong and that manufacturers are facing problems in collaborative supply chains. Such pricing in the professional segment is expected to significantly increase costs for large companies and data centers.

NVIDIARTX Pro 6000Graphics CardTechnologyGDDR7
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