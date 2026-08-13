Ex-boyfriend had his name tattooed on a woman’s body 250 times

·115·World
Ex-boyfriend had his name tattooed on a woman’s body 250 times

The experiences of a woman named Yoke, who lives in the Netherlands, have attracted significant attention on social media. She says that during their relationship, her ex-boyfriend had his name, initials and phrases expressing “ownership” tattooed on her body more than 250 times because of his controlling behavior and jealousy. Men Today reported this. According to Yoke, her ex-boyfriend also had his name tattooed on areas where he suspected another man had touched her. As a result, nearly 90 percent of the woman’s body was covered in tattoos. Some of the tattoos were also placed on her face.

According to reports, the man bought an inexpensive tattoo machine online and performed most of the tattoos himself. After ending the relationship, Yoke contacted law enforcement about the abuse she had suffered. However, bringing charges was difficult because her ex-boyfriend claimed that the tattoos had been made with her consent.

Yoke is now having the tattoos on her body removed gradually. She is receiving help from the Dutch foundation Spijt van Tattoo. The organization says that removing such tattoos is not simply a cosmetic procedure, but part of the recovery process after an abusive relationship.

According to Andy Khan, a representative of the organization, most of the tattoos have been removed from the woman’s body over the past year, at a cost of approximately €30,000 (more than 2.7 million rubles). However, much work remains, along with similarly high expenses.

By speaking openly about her experience, Yoke hopes to give other women who have suffered in abusive relationships hope as well. Her tattoo removal process is still ongoing.

Two views of a woman with numerous tattoos on her face and neck.

Ayolning yuzidagi tatuirovkalarni lazer yordamida o‘chirish bosqichlari.
NetherlandsMen TodayAndy KhanSpijt van Tattoo
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