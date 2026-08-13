An Apple-Sized Tumor Removed from the Leg of an 8-Day-Old Baby

In Kyrgyzstan, a large tumor detected in a newborn was removed through complex surgery. Just 8 days old, the baby was born with a congenital tumor, and doctors decided to operate immediately.

The surgery was successfully performed at the Kyrgyz National Center for Maternal and Child Health. Located on the baby’s leg, an apple-sized tumor was removed by specialists.

This was reported by Sultan Stambekov, head of the center’s Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, Akipress reported.

According to the doctor, some tumors are congenital and can be detected during pregnancy or in the first days after birth. Such cases in newborns require a prompt, precise, and careful medical approach.

The operation involved pediatric and neonatal surgeons. The specialists proceeded with great caution, taking into account that the baby was only 8 days old, had an extremely fragile body, and faced a high risk of complications related to the surgery.

According to Stambekov, pediatric oncology is not limited to chemotherapy. In this field, cooperation among several medical specialties is essential, including surgery, intensive care, anesthesiology, neonatology, and modern diagnostics.

The doctor described the case as a serious ordeal for the baby.

“Only 8 days old—and already facing a major fight for life,” Sultan Stambekov wrote.

The successful completion of the complex surgery marked an important step for the baby’s health.