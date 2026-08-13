Manchester City extend Jérémy Doku’s contract until 2031

·25·Sport
Manchester City extend Jérémy Doku’s contract until 2031

Manchester City have officially announced that they will continue their long-term partnership with their talented winger Jérémy Doku. According to Goal.com, the Belgium international, born in 2002, has renewed his existing agreement with the English club and signed a new five-year contract running until 2031. The move clearly shows how strongly the club’s management and coaching staff are relying on the young player in their future plans. Goal.com reports this.

Jérémy Doku joined Manchester City from French club Rennes in September 2023. In a short period, he has become an important part of the team thanks to his outstanding pace, agility in one-on-one situations and ability to break through opposition defences from the wings. Manchester City’s scouts and analysts considered these qualities strategically important and decided to invest in the player for many years to come.

The new contract and future plans

The new deal means that major changes and a policy of relying on young players will remain priorities at Manchester City in the coming seasons. Through his performances for the club, Doku has not only established himself in the starting lineup but has also built an impressive collection of trophies for his age. His achievements during his time at the English club are highly commendable.

According to Goal.com, Doku has made 126 appearances for Manchester City and scored 21 goals. During that period, he has won major honours including the English Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Super Cup. These impressive results once again confirm the player’s importance to the club.

Playing philosophy and unity

The player himself has also made no secret of his satisfaction with the atmosphere at the club. Speaking about the team’s style of play, Doku particularly highlighted how interesting the coaching staff’s approach is for the players. His comments show that there is a perfect understanding between the player and the club, and that they are ready to work together towards major future goals.

The contract running until 2031 was also welcome news for Manchester City fans. Wearing the club’s sky-blue colours, Jérémy Doku is determined to improve his personal statistics and bring more trophies to the club museum.

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