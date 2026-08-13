Colin Hendry backs Rangers over Tottenham in Mikey Moore transfer

Rangers, the Glasgow giants, are facing serious difficulties in bringing talented player Mikey Moore back to the club. The young prospect, who attracted attention with his impressive performances for Tottenham, remains uncertain about his future, and the possibility of him returning to Ibrox for another season is considered unlikely. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, former defender Colin Hendry has stressed that Rangers are a bigger club than Tottenham in terms of history and achievements. Nevertheless, the London club is reportedly planning to send the youngster out on loan to another team before the summer transfer window closes.

Mikey Moore’s experience in Scotland and his struggles at Tottenham

Mikey Moore joined the club in Glasgow last season and began to showcase his considerable potential before turning 18. At the time, he became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League for Tottenham. However, the London side’s inconsistent performances in recent seasons have made it difficult for the young footballer to secure regular first-team minutes.

During the 2025–26 season he spent with Rangers, Moore made 47 appearances in total and scored seven goals. The experience represented an important step in his development. After the Scottish club made a poor start to the new season and failed to win any of its first three matches, Rangers found themselves in need of Moore’s services to add creativity to the squad.

Expert opinion and transfer prospects

Speaking to Goal.com in partnership with LadBet, Colin Hendry said it was natural for the situation surrounding the transfer to cause frustration among fans and the coaching staff given the team’s current results. According to him, the side managed by Derek McInnes needs to strengthen its squad.

“Mikey Moore would be a fantastic addition. At 19, he went to another country and played for a club bigger than Tottenham. Many people in England may disagree with me, but when you consider the history and other aspects, Rangers are the bigger club,” said Colin Hendry.

Nevertheless, despite the efforts of the expert and his compatriots, Mikey Moore’s return to the Old Firm giants remains a difficult prospect for now. Tottenham are expected to make a final decision on the player’s future in the coming days.