Putin Stops Motorcade and Talks to Novosibirsk Residents (Video)

·53·World
Putin Stops Motorcade and Talks to Novosibirsk Residents (Video)

During his visit to Novosibirsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped his motorcade and spoke with local residents waiting by the roadside. The video was shared online on August 11.

Footage shared on social media shows the president briefly speaking, especially with the children who came to greet him. According to witnesses, some children waited by the road for more than two hours hoping to see Putin arrive.

Putin shook hands with Novosibirsk residents, responded to Vanya's request, and took a photo with him. The head of state wished the student success in the new school year.

Residents thanked the president for speaking with them and wished him good health.

"You are the best," one of the city residents shouted while saying goodbye.

After speaking with them briefly and greeting them, Putin returned to his motorcade and continued his visit.

Vladimir PutinNovosibirskVanya
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