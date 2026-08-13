"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?

This season is expected to be much more exciting than usual for Uzbek club football. In the Western region of the AFC Champions League Elite, the honor of representing our country will be defended by not one, but two clubs — «Neftchi» and «Paxtakor».

The biggest intrigue, however, lies ahead: a number of powerful clubs from Saudi Arabia will take part in the tournament. This means that, depending on the draw, there may be an opportunity to see world football stars in Fergana or Tashkent.

All questions will be answered by the draw, which will be held on August 18.

Two clubs from Uzbekistan — twice the interest

Sixteen teams will take part in the Western region of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Among them are two representatives of Uzbekistan:

«Neftchi» — in Pot 2.

«Paxtakor» — in Pot 4.

This alone sharply increases the season’s intrigue for Uzbek fans.

There could be major football nights in both Fergana and Tashkent against some of Asia’s strongest clubs.

The list of Saudi clubs says it all

Several renowned teams from Saudi Arabia will participate in the tournament’s Western region:

«Al-Ahli», «Al-Nasr», «Al-Hilol», «Al-Qodisiya» and «Al-Ittihod».

Since they have been placed in different pots, the likelihood that «Neftchi» and «Paxtakor» will face one or more Saudi clubs is very high.

This could turn into something much bigger than an ordinary club match.

In recent years, the Saudi league has been attracting famous players from world football. If the draw sends one of them to Uzbekistan as a guest of an Uzbek club, some of the biggest stars in Asian football could take to the pitch in Tashkent or Fergana.

Who could «Neftchi» face?

The Fergana side has been placed in Pot 2.

Pot 1 includes «Al-Ahli», «Al-Ayn», «Al-Sadd» and «Istiqlol». Pot 3 features «Al-Garafa», «Traktor», «Al-Hilol» and «Al-Vasl».

Pot 4 is also very intriguing: it contains «Al-Shamal», «Al-Qodisiya», «Al-Ittihod» and «Paxtakor».

This alone shows the level of opponents that could stand in «Neftchi»’s way.

If it is confirmed that a Saudi giant will travel to Fergana, the match in the city will undoubtedly become one of the biggest sporting events of the season.

There is also a strong chance of super matches for «Paxtakor»

«Paxtakor» will enter the draw from Pot 4.

Among the potential opponents for the Tashkent side are not only Saudi clubs, but also leading teams from the UAE, Qatar, Iran, Iraq and other countries.

Looking especially at the names in Pots 1–3, «Paxtakor»’s home matches promise fans a major spectacle.

The arrival of Asia’s strongest clubs in Tashkent alone will create an atmosphere completely different from that of the domestic championship.

Each club will play 8 matches

Another important feature of the new format is that each participant will play 8 matches.

Of these:

Format Number Home matches 4 Away matches 4 Total 8 Draw August 18 Matchday 1 September 14–15

This means «Neftchi» fans will have the opportunity to watch four international matches in Fergana, while «Paxtakor» supporters will enjoy four major Asian football nights in Tashkent.

Which opponents will come to Uzbekistan will become known after the draw.

Fergana or Tashkent — where will the stars come?

This is currently the most intriguing question for fans.

Will it be «Al-Nasr»?

«Al-Hilol»?

«Al-Ahli»?

Or one of «Al-Ittihod» and «Al-Qodisiya»?

Perhaps Saudi Arabia’s renowned clubs will visit both Fergana and Tashkent in the same season.

For now, there are many possible scenarios. But after August 18, there will be no need for speculation.

A major opportunity for Uzbek club football

This participation is not just a spectacle for the fans.

Regular matches between «Neftchi» and «Paxtakor» and Asia’s strongest clubs could provide players with valuable experience, bring international prestige to the clubs and attract additional attention to the Uzbekistan championship.

Most importantly, this time Uzbek fans will not be watching the Asian Elite League from afar.

We will have two teams on the pitch. Four matches could be played in Fergana and four in Tashkent, with the possibility of creating major football nights that will be remembered for years to come.

Now all that remains is to wait for August 18.

Which clubs would you like «Neftchi» and «Paxtakor» to draw? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.