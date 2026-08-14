Ronaldo unrecognizable: 41-year-old footballer drastically changes his look!

·1·World
Ronaldo unrecognizable: 41-year-old footballer drastically changes his look!

“Al-Nassr” captain Krishtianu Ronaldu stunned fans with his new look. The 41-year-old Portuguese footballer dyed his hair red and posted a photo of his new appearance on social media.

A new look ahead of the new season

Ronaldu changed his appearance on the eve of the start of the new season. “Al-Nassr” will begin the new season in the Saudi Arabia Pro League with a match against “Al-Fateh” on 15 August.

The footballer’s new hairstyle quickly attracted fans’ attention on social media.

Another new development in Ronaldo’s life

Ronaldu also confirmed several days ago that he had married his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Now the footballer is starting the new season with a new marital status and a new look.

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