Curious incident: Two goats that boarded a bus left passengers astonished

In Portland, USA, two goats unexpectedly boarded a city bus. The unusual incident was captured by cameras inside the bus.

The goats’ “journey” did not last long

The two goats calmly entered the bus and appeared among the passengers. However, their journey on public transport did not last long.

Passengers quickly drove the goats off the bus.

Unexpected passengers

The incident turned into an unexpected and amusing situation for those on board. It was not revealed how the goats managed to get onto the bus.

Where do you think the goats were headed when they boarded the bus?