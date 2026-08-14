Trump Gets Sleepy Again: White House Footage Sparks Online Buzz

A video showing U.S. President Donald Trump closing his eyes and lowering his head during an event at the White House sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Footage draws attention

The video shows the president sitting with his eyes closed and his head lowered for a while. As a result, some observers speculated that he had dozed off during the meeting.

However, the footage does not confirm that Trump was actually asleep.

This is not the first time

Trump closing his eyes during public events has sparked discussion before. The latest incident once again prompted jokes and debate on social media.