Neymar criticizes Santos fans: If you're in a bad mood, stay home

·29·Sport
Neymar criticizes Santos fans: If you're in a bad mood, stay home

In the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Brazilian side Santos defeated Ecuadorian club Macará 2–1 at home in a hard-fought match. According to Goal.com, Neymar, the key figure behind the victory, was booed by his own fans during the game and reacted sharply to their negative attitude after the final whistle. This was reported by Goal.com.

The match at Vila Belmiro got off to a very difficult start for the hosts. In just the fourth minute, Franco Posse opened the scoring for the visitors, throwing the fans in the stands and the players on the pitch into confusion. Santos then intensified its attacks in an effort to turn the game around, and the balance was restored before half-time.

Neymar's assists and tension in the stands

Before the break, Gabriel Barbosa converted a pass from Neymar to equalize. In the second half, the Brazilian star once again displayed his class. In the 75th minute, Willian Arão finished a corner delivery to score the winning goal for his team.

Although Neymar provided two assists and made a huge contribution to his team's comeback victory, some fans in the stands booed him after one of his inaccurate passes. The incident angered the player, who made no attempt to hide his frustration in his post-match interview.

The player's message to the fans

In an interview with ESPN, Neymar openly said he was hurt by the fans' negative reaction while the team was losing: "I know the fans have been suffering for many years, but if you always come to the stadium in a negative mood and keep thinking about bad things, you should stay at home. There were still 60 minutes to play, so support us instead of criticizing us," the forward said.

The player also added that it is easy to support the team only when it wins, but the squad must be encouraged during difficult moments as well. Following his performance in this match, Neymar's tally over his last 24 appearances rose to 13 goals and 8 assists.

The victory gave Santos an important advantage ahead of the second leg in Ecuador. However, next week's return match in the high-altitude city of Ambato is expected to demand a major physical effort from the team. Cuca's Santos side will need to secure a positive result away from home to reach the quarter-finals.

NeymarSantosCopa SudamericanaFootballBrazil
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Wesley Fofana Stresses the Need for Stability at ChelseaWesley Fofana Stresses the Need for Stability at ChelseaToday, 12:15Inter Working on Curtis Jones TransferInter Working on Curtis Jones TransferToday, 12:12La Masia talent catches Hansi Flick’s eyeLa Masia talent catches Hansi Flick’s eyeToday, 11:51Juventus begin squad clear-out: Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners put up for saleJuventus begin squad clear-out: Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners put up for saleToday, 11:38Erling Haaland Secures Four Guinness World Records CertificatesErling Haaland Secures Four Guinness World Records CertificatesToday, 11:34Eva Carneiro criticizes John Terry and José MourinhoEva Carneiro criticizes John Terry and José MourinhoToday, 11:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats