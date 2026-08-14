Provocation on Live Stream: Kazakhstan Expels Russian Streamer

·48·World
Provocation on Live Stream: Kazakhstan Expels Russian Streamer

A Russian streamer who questioned the territorial integrity and state affiliation of Kazakh cities was expelled from the country. Tengrinews reported this.

His streams drew police attention

The streamer, known on social media and Twitch by the nickname Fasoollka, arrived in Kazakhstan in early June and went live several times.

During the broadcasts, he made insulting and provocative remarks about Kazakhstan, its citizens and culture.

Police reviewed his broadcasts and gave a legal assessment of his actions.

Banned from entering the country for 5 years

Kazakhstan’s police said the foreign national was fined by court order and expelled from the country.

He was also banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years.

Police emphasized that the country is open to foreigners, but they must respect Kazakhstan’s laws, citizens and generally accepted standards of conduct.

KazakhstanTengrinewsTwitchFasoollka
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