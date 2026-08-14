Inter Working on Curtis Jones Transfer

Reigning Italian champions Inter have launched active efforts to secure Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in the closing stages of the transfer window. According to Goal.com, the Milan-based club has already reached an agreement with the English player on contract terms to further strengthen their squad, though negotiations over the transfer fee are still ongoing. Goal.com reports reports this.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter's management is working tirelessly in the final phase of the transfer window to perfect all areas of the team. Having previously successfully reinforced key positions, the focus has now shifted entirely to the English Premier League.

A Rich History with English Players

Inter's head coach has identified Curtis Jones as the ideal candidate to further elevate the team's quality. Notably, English players have always played an important role in the history of the Nerazzurri. The club previously utilized the services of players such as Ashley Young, Paul Ince, and Gerry Hitchens, and this tradition continues this season with the arrivals of John Stones from Manchester City and Djed Spence from Tottenham.

Reports indicate that Curtis Jones himself has made a firm decision about his future, strongly expressing his desire to continue his career at the San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza). Rejecting offers from other clubs, the midfielder has already agreed on personal terms and commission details with the Italian giants.

Negotiations and Financial Capabilities

Although Liverpool initially resisted the transfer and set a high price tag for the player, the shrinking duration of his contract could force the parties to reach a compromise. Currently, Inter's management is working on bridging the gap between their offered sum and the English club's demands.

The realization of this transfer will be the final crucial step in making the squad more balanced while preserving its core foundation. Furthermore, the anticipated departure of Davide Frattesi provides Inter with sufficient financial capacity and freedom to fund this major transfer.