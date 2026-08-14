Inter Working on Curtis Jones Transfer

·2·Sport
Inter Working on Curtis Jones Transfer

Reigning Italian champions Inter have launched active efforts to secure Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in the closing stages of the transfer window. According to Goal.com, the Milan-based club has already reached an agreement with the English player on contract terms to further strengthen their squad, though negotiations over the transfer fee are still ongoing. Goal.com reports reports this.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter's management is working tirelessly in the final phase of the transfer window to perfect all areas of the team. Having previously successfully reinforced key positions, the focus has now shifted entirely to the English Premier League.

A Rich History with English Players

Inter's head coach has identified Curtis Jones as the ideal candidate to further elevate the team's quality. Notably, English players have always played an important role in the history of the Nerazzurri. The club previously utilized the services of players such as Ashley Young, Paul Ince, and Gerry Hitchens, and this tradition continues this season with the arrivals of John Stones from Manchester City and Djed Spence from Tottenham.

Reports indicate that Curtis Jones himself has made a firm decision about his future, strongly expressing his desire to continue his career at the San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza). Rejecting offers from other clubs, the midfielder has already agreed on personal terms and commission details with the Italian giants.

Negotiations and Financial Capabilities

Although Liverpool initially resisted the transfer and set a high price tag for the player, the shrinking duration of his contract could force the parties to reach a compromise. Currently, Inter's management is working on bridging the gap between their offered sum and the English club's demands.

The realization of this transfer will be the final crucial step in making the squad more balanced while preserving its core foundation. Furthermore, the anticipated departure of Davide Frattesi provides Inter with sufficient financial capacity and freedom to fund this major transfer.

Inter MilanCurtis JonesLiverpoolTransfersSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Wesley Fofana Stresses the Need for Stability at ChelseaWesley Fofana Stresses the Need for Stability at ChelseaToday, 12:15Neymar criticizes Santos fans: If you're in a bad mood, stay homeNeymar criticizes Santos fans: If you're in a bad mood, stay homeToday, 11:59La Masia talent catches Hansi Flick’s eyeLa Masia talent catches Hansi Flick’s eyeToday, 11:51Juventus begin squad clear-out: Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners put up for saleJuventus begin squad clear-out: Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners put up for saleToday, 11:38Erling Haaland Secures Four Guinness World Records CertificatesErling Haaland Secures Four Guinness World Records CertificatesToday, 11:34Eva Carneiro criticizes John Terry and José MourinhoEva Carneiro criticizes John Terry and José MourinhoToday, 11:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats