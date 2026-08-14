Cats and Dogs Now Registered: Kazakhstan Starts Issuing Digital Passports for Cats

·22·World
Cats and Dogs Now Registered: Kazakhstan Starts Issuing Digital Passports for Cats

In Kazakhstan digital passports have begun to be issued for domestic cats. They record the cat’s name, breed, color, date of birth, owner’s details, vaccinations, microchip and sterilization information.

Easier to find if a cat goes missing

Such a digital document is useful not only when traveling but also if a pet goes missing. The cat can be identified and its owner found through the microchip and the information in the system.

In Uzbekistan a new procedure is also in place

The most interesting part is that, starting August 7, in Uzbekistan mandatory registration of domestic and farm animals came into effect.

From now on, cats, dogs, cattle, small ruminants and other animals will be registered.

This means your cat may now have not only a name and a food bowl, but also an official digital document.

Do you think pets need such a “passport”?

KazakhstanUzbekistan
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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