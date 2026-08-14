La Masia talent catches Hansi Flick’s eye

·32·Sport
La Masia talent catches Hansi Flick’s eye

Barcelona’s preseason camp traditionally uncovers new talents from the club’s famous academy every season. According to a report by the sports publication Goal.com even after the first month of the current preseason preparations, several young players from the Catalan club’s academy continue to train with the first team under head coach Hansi Flick.

Orian Goren and Ibrahima Toncara stand out among these young talents. Born in 2009 and 2010 respectively, the players are considered two of La Masia’s brightest prospects, and the club’s management has high hopes for their future. After the end of the season, they were instructed to join first-team training from July.

Last season was particularly demanding for Orian Goren. He not only played with Pol Planas’s team through the decisive stages of the Champions Cup, but also featured in Catalonia Cup matches before the start of his holiday. As a result, he had to voluntarily shorten his brief break.

A golden opportunity for La Masia graduates

After undergoing medical examinations in mid-July, the players became some of the youngest footballers to join training under the German coach. This represents a major step for the young players as they seek to showcase their potential. Goren joined Barcelona in 2022 and has lived at La Masia ever since.

The club’s academy is notable for creating a truly excellent environment for young athletes. Here, promising players not only master the finer points of football but also successfully continue their intellectual and academic education. Through his courage in working with young players, Hansi Flick is giving them the opportunity to earn a place in the first team.

In previous seasons, young players such as Dro and Jofre Torrents also repaid the coach’s trust and secured places in the first-team squad. Orian Goren and Ibrahima Toncara are now striving to follow the same successful path. There is confidence that the club’s policy of relying on young players will continue to bear fruit in the future.

BarcelonaHansi FlickLa MasiaOrian GorenIbrahima Toncara
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