Millions found in the home of a deceased beggar woman

Residents of Mandya, in the Indian state of Karnataka, witnessed an unexpected event. After an elderly woman passed away, her home was found to contain millions of Indian rupees in cash and coins. This discovery caused great astonishment among the local population.

According to Indian media reports, the woman's name was Hoor. She lived in the Gattalu Layout area of Mandya and had spent several years begging for alms outside a local mosque to make a living.

It turned out that Hoor frequently complained to people that her family members were not taking enough care of her. For this reason, she claimed she was forced to ask others for financial help to cover her daily expenses.

After the woman passed away, her house was inspected. That was when sacks filled with currency notes and coins were discovered. The finding of such a large amount of money in the house left the locals in shock.

During the counting process, over 3 million rupees in Indian currency were identified. This amount is equivalent to over 8.7 million Pakistani rupees. However, locals suggested that the total amount found in the house could be between 3 and 4 million Indian rupees. they stated.

The news that a woman who had spent years begging outside a mosque had such a large sum of money in her home became the main topic of discussion in the area.

At the same time, a number of questions are arising among the locals. In particular, when and how Hoor accumulated this wealth, as well as why she kept such a large amount of cash in her house, remains unknown for now.

Thus, the discovery of a large sum of money in the home of a woman who had spent her life asking for financial help became an unexpected event for the residents of Mandya.