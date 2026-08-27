American man sets record by placing thousands of items in his beard

·22·World
American man sets record by placing thousands of items in his beard

Some people use various products to groom their beards. American Joel Strasser, however, uses his thick beard for a completely different purpose — setting world records by stuffing thousands of items into it.

The US record holder has entered the pages of "Guinness World Records" several times thanks to his massive and thick beard. One of his most astonishing results was placing 3,500 toothpicks in his beard . This record was set in 2018.

A bearded man attaching small colorful balls to his beard next to a Christmas tree.

Joel didn't stop there. In 2022, he set another world record by attaching 710 Christmas ornaments to his beard. This required several hours of great patience and precision.

A man with colorful holiday ornaments hanging from his beard standing in front of a Christmas tree.

The items he has placed in his beard include sticks, golf tees, paper straws, forks, and even pencils. For example, Strasser also managed to place 456 pencils in his beard at once.

Joel StrasserGuinness World RecordsBeardUnusual RecordsUSA
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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