Thousands of people return 400-ton castle to its original site

In the city of Hirosaki in northern Japan, hundreds of volunteers the 400-ton Hirosaki Castle keep have joined forces to return it to its original location, from which it was moved 11 years ago. Using a traditional method used for centuries, they are gradually shifting the massive structure by hand.

Since Saturday, groups of about 80 people have been taking turns pulling ropes to move the castle's three-story wooden tower a few centimeters at a time. Foreigners have also participated in the final process, with a total of about 4,000 people contributing to moving the tower nearly 5 meters toward its original site.

The tower was moved 80 meters awayin 2015 to repair the stone walls supporting it. To avoid dismantling the historic structure, engineers lifted it whole and placed it on a temporary platform using metal rails.

Azusa Nimiya, a 46-year-old castle and history enthusiast, traveled specifically from Japan's Shimane region to join the relocation efforts. She called the process a "once-in-a-lifetime, precious, and unique memory."

Local authorities plan to complete the move using heavy machinery in September and permanently install the tower on its foundation in November. The full reopening of the castle to the public after the restoration of the roof and facades is scheduled for 2033. planned.

A centuries-old tradition continues

This process is based on an ancient method called "hikiya," which was used in Japan to move buildings using human power. Project leader Kensuke Hayasaka emphasized that this method allows people not only to learn about history but to experience it in practice.

The Hirosaki Castle keep was destroyed by a lightning strike in the 17th century and rebuilt in the early 19th century. Later, due to concerns about the stability of the stone foundation, the tower was moved and returned to its original site in 1915.

This current effort is also aimed at preserving the historic structure and securing it on its foundation before the snowy season.

Among those participating in the move is 82-year-old Katsumi Terada , who also participated in the move 11 years ago. Terada said he doubted he would live to see the tower returned to its place back then, but he is happy to be in good health now.

Thus, the process of returning the 400-ton historic tower in Hirosaki is becoming not just a restoration project, but a unique historical event that unites generations.