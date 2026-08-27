Which country is the safest to survive a global catastrophe?

·36·World
Which country is the safest to survive a global catastrophe?

The most suitable country for humanity to survive in the event of a global catastrophe Australia was identified. A study by a group of international scientists examined which countries have a higher chance of survival in the event of large-scale crises such as volcanic eruptions, nuclear war, asteroid impacts, global pandemics, or infrastructure collapse. The results of the study were published on the "Global Challenges" website.

Scientists have categorized global risks into three main groups. The first risk is a sharp decrease in sunlight. This situation can be caused by volcanic eruptions, nuclear war, or asteroid impacts. This increases the likelihood of climate cooling, reduced agricultural yields, and serious problems in food supply.

Another serious risk is a long-term power outage . This could be caused by a nuclear explosion, a powerful geomagnetic storm, or a global cyberattack. If production and agriculture dependent on electricity fail, this could further exacerbate food shortages.

The study also specifically examined global biological risks, including the widespread outbreak of highly dangerous infectious diseases. Major pandemics can put severe pressure on healthcare systems, while a reduction in the workforce can negatively affect food production and supply.

At the same time, scientists also evaluated the recovery potential of countries after severe crises. Factors such as the stability of state institutions, economic prosperity, social equality, the level of industrial and agricultural development, geographical isolation, economic diversity, and dependence on foreign trade were taken into account.

According to the study results, Australia is recorded as the most resilient country to global catastrophes . Its relatively remote geographical location, developed agriculture, and strong industrial potential are cited as the main factors for this.

However, this does not mean that Australia is a completely safe territory. The country is dependent on importing certain types of fuel, medicine, and fertilizers from abroad. Therefore, if there is a disruption in global supply chains, Australia may also face certain difficulties.

Scientists New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, and Argentinawere also included among the countries with a high level of stability. However, some of them may face natural hazards such as tsunamis due to their location in high seismic activity zones and their long coastlines.

Experts believe that such countries could become important in the future if global catastrophes occur. It is possible that they could become centers for storing food and seed reserves, providing international aid, and responding to emergencies.

Global CatastropheSurvivalAustraliaScienceRisk Management
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Harvard Body Parts Scandal Settled for $53 MillionHarvard Body Parts Scandal Settled for $53 MillionToday, 21:57Automatic rifle is fine: Inspection video in Yemen shocks the internetAutomatic rifle is fine: Inspection video in Yemen shocks the internetToday, 21:40American man sets record by collecting 1262 Pringles cansAmerican man sets record by collecting 1262 Pringles cansToday, 21:33American man sets record by placing thousands of items in his beardAmerican man sets record by placing thousands of items in his beardToday, 21:28Nearly 400-year-old ship found with 5 tons of goldNearly 400-year-old ship found with 5 tons of goldToday, 21:28Horrific disaster at the border: Hundreds of tourists missing in Nepal and China (video)Horrific disaster at the border: Hundreds of tourists missing in Nepal and China (video)Today, 21:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience