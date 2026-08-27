Which country is the safest to survive a global catastrophe?

The most suitable country for humanity to survive in the event of a global catastrophe Australia was identified. A study by a group of international scientists examined which countries have a higher chance of survival in the event of large-scale crises such as volcanic eruptions, nuclear war, asteroid impacts, global pandemics, or infrastructure collapse. The results of the study were published on the "Global Challenges" website.

Scientists have categorized global risks into three main groups. The first risk is a sharp decrease in sunlight. This situation can be caused by volcanic eruptions, nuclear war, or asteroid impacts. This increases the likelihood of climate cooling, reduced agricultural yields, and serious problems in food supply.

Another serious risk is a long-term power outage . This could be caused by a nuclear explosion, a powerful geomagnetic storm, or a global cyberattack. If production and agriculture dependent on electricity fail, this could further exacerbate food shortages.

The study also specifically examined global biological risks, including the widespread outbreak of highly dangerous infectious diseases. Major pandemics can put severe pressure on healthcare systems, while a reduction in the workforce can negatively affect food production and supply.

At the same time, scientists also evaluated the recovery potential of countries after severe crises. Factors such as the stability of state institutions, economic prosperity, social equality, the level of industrial and agricultural development, geographical isolation, economic diversity, and dependence on foreign trade were taken into account.

According to the study results, Australia is recorded as the most resilient country to global catastrophes . Its relatively remote geographical location, developed agriculture, and strong industrial potential are cited as the main factors for this.

However, this does not mean that Australia is a completely safe territory. The country is dependent on importing certain types of fuel, medicine, and fertilizers from abroad. Therefore, if there is a disruption in global supply chains, Australia may also face certain difficulties.

Scientists New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, and Argentinawere also included among the countries with a high level of stability. However, some of them may face natural hazards such as tsunamis due to their location in high seismic activity zones and their long coastlines.

Experts believe that such countries could become important in the future if global catastrophes occur. It is possible that they could become centers for storing food and seed reserves, providing international aid, and responding to emergencies.