Automatic rifle is fine: Inspection video in Yemen shocks the internet

A surprising video filmed in territory controlled by the Houthi (Ansar Allah) movement in Yemen has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

The footage shows the actions of soldiers conducting special security checks on locals arriving at a mass religious-political event. Most interestingly, the guards pay absolutely no attention to the Kalashnikov rifles hanging on the citizens' shoulders or the traditional daggers at their waists.

What is the fight against? Explosive belts and hidden threats

As seen in the footage, security personnel carefully pat down every man entering the square:

Targeted inspection: The guards are only searching for suicide belts (martyrdom vests) and improvised explosive devices hidden under clothing;

Head and undergarments: The inspectors carefully check the back of the neck, clothing layers, and underarm areas to ensure there are no explosives.

Rifles and daggers — A daily way of life in Yemen

The aspect that surprised many observers is that the entering citizens are openly armed: