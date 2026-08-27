Nearly 400-year-old ship found with 5 tons of gold

The remains of a royal ship that sank nearly 400 years ago off the coast of Scotland, known as “Blessing of Burntisland” may have been discovered. According to preliminary data, experts estimate that the ship was carrying cargo worth approximately 20 million pounds sterlingin today's value. Beyond its historical significance, the find is generating great interest due to the precious cargo on board.

Reports indicate that the ship belonged to the English King Charles IIt was sailing from the Fife area to the port of Leith during the King's coronation in July 1633. However, a severe storm arose during the voyage, and the ship sank in the Firth of Forth.

The ship was approximately 18 meters long. It carried King Charles I's personal belongings and other valuable cargo. Only two of the 35 passengers and crew members survived the tragic incident.

Enthusiasts have been searching for the sunken ship for nearly 30 years However, the murky and low-visibility waters of the Firth of Forth complicated previous search efforts. Advances in underwater scanning technology have now opened new opportunities for experts.

Charles Wrex Project representatives recently identified a piece of wood that may belong to the ship. This discovery has given experts hope that the potential location of the “Blessing of Burntisland” may have been pinpointed.

At the same time, the project director and head of the “Burntisland Heritage” organization, Iain Archibald, emphasized that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the ship's discovery.

According to him, experts have identified an area where the historical wreckage is likely to be. However, it is not yet possible to confirm that this specific find belongs to the “Blessing of Burntisland”. The origin of the recovered wood sample remains unknown.

In the next phase, radiocarbon dating of the wood sample is planned. Furthermore, the underwater area will be studied in more detail to determine if other artifacts or wreckage exist.

It is noted that nearly 500 shipwrecks have been recorded at the bottom of the Firth of Forth. Therefore, additional research and verification are required to prove that this find belongs to the royal ship.

If the assumptions are confirmed, the discovery of the royal ship that sank nearly four centuries ago could become one of the most significant finds in Scottish maritime history.