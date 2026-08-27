Nearly 400-year-old ship found with 5 tons of gold

·34·World
Nearly 400-year-old ship found with 5 tons of gold

The remains of a royal ship that sank nearly 400 years ago off the coast of Scotland, known as “Blessing of Burntisland” may have been discovered. According to preliminary data, experts estimate that the ship was carrying cargo worth approximately 20 million pounds sterlingin today's value. Beyond its historical significance, the find is generating great interest due to the precious cargo on board.

Reports indicate that the ship belonged to the English King Charles IIt was sailing from the Fife area to the port of Leith during the King's coronation in July 1633. However, a severe storm arose during the voyage, and the ship sank in the Firth of Forth.

The ship was approximately 18 meters long. It carried King Charles I's personal belongings and other valuable cargo. Only two of the 35 passengers and crew members survived the tragic incident.

Enthusiasts have been searching for the sunken ship for nearly 30 years However, the murky and low-visibility waters of the Firth of Forth complicated previous search efforts. Advances in underwater scanning technology have now opened new opportunities for experts.

Charles Wrex Project representatives recently identified a piece of wood that may belong to the ship. This discovery has given experts hope that the potential location of the “Blessing of Burntisland” may have been pinpointed.

At the same time, the project director and head of the “Burntisland Heritage” organization, Iain Archibald, emphasized that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the ship's discovery.

According to him, experts have identified an area where the historical wreckage is likely to be. However, it is not yet possible to confirm that this specific find belongs to the “Blessing of Burntisland”. The origin of the recovered wood sample remains unknown.

In the next phase, radiocarbon dating of the wood sample is planned. Furthermore, the underwater area will be studied in more detail to determine if other artifacts or wreckage exist.

It is noted that nearly 500 shipwrecks have been recorded at the bottom of the Firth of Forth. Therefore, additional research and verification are required to prove that this find belongs to the royal ship.

If the assumptions are confirmed, the discovery of the royal ship that sank nearly four centuries ago could become one of the most significant finds in Scottish maritime history.

ScotlandArchaeologyShipwreckCharles IMaritime History
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Harvard Body Parts Scandal Settled for $53 MillionHarvard Body Parts Scandal Settled for $53 MillionToday, 21:57Which country is the safest to survive a global catastrophe?Which country is the safest to survive a global catastrophe?Today, 21:43Automatic rifle is fine: Inspection video in Yemen shocks the internetAutomatic rifle is fine: Inspection video in Yemen shocks the internetToday, 21:40American man sets record by collecting 1262 Pringles cansAmerican man sets record by collecting 1262 Pringles cansToday, 21:33American man sets record by placing thousands of items in his beardAmerican man sets record by placing thousands of items in his beardToday, 21:28Horrific disaster at the border: Hundreds of tourists missing in Nepal and China (video)Horrific disaster at the border: Hundreds of tourists missing in Nepal and China (video)Today, 21:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience