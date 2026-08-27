Horrific disaster at the border: Hundreds of tourists missing in Nepal and China (video)

·71·World
Horrific disaster at the border: Hundreds of tourists missing in Nepal and China (video)

The death toll from severe flooding and deadly landslides in northern Nepal has reached at least 270 people. This was reported by the influential Indian ANI news agency, citing sources at the Nepalese embassy.

The scale of the disaster is vast, and search and rescue operations are ongoing in the region. In addition to local residents, the fate of hundreds of tourists from dozens of countries remains unknown.

476 tourists from 28 countries: Statistics of the missing

Embassy officials released the latest information regarding the victims and those being searched for:

  • Bodies recovered: So far, rescuers have recovered 270 bodies and identification efforts are underway;

  • Foreign tourists at risk: According to official data, a total of 476 foreign citizens from 28 countries have been added to the list of missing persons;

  • Loss of communication: It is impossible to contact many tourist groups and local residents due to the failure of communication systems in the mountainous regions.

Cause of the disaster: Snow and rock avalanche at the border

According to preliminary information, the massive flood wave occurred on the morning of August 26:

  • Source of the landslide: The tragedy began due to a massive snow and rock avalanche that occurred approximately 20 km northeast of the 'Rasuwagadhi' border crossing between Nepal and China;

  • Mudflow: The massive volume of debris from the mountains blocked riverbeds, creating a powerful, destructive mudflow toward the valleys below.

Fate of Russian tourists: Searches in Tibet and Nepal

It has become known that Russian citizens were also in the disaster area:

  • Situation in Nepal: According to the Russian Embassy in Nepal, at least four Russians were in the affected district, and communication with them is currently completely cut off;

  • Mudflow in Tibet: According to the Russian Embassy in China, following the mudflow in Gyirong County of the Tibet Autonomous Region in China, two Russian citizens are missing, and investigations are underway to determine the whereabouts of three others.

Rescue operations in the area are continuing under difficult weather and mountainous conditions.

NepalChinaLandslideDisasterMissing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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