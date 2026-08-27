American man sets record by collecting 1262 Pringles cans

·30·World
American man sets record by collecting 1262 Pringles cans

While most people buy chips, eat them, and throw the can away, American Sonny Molina has done the opposite, creating an extraordinary collection from these containers.

The US-based collector gathered 1262 different Pringles cans to set a world record. His achievement was officially recorded on April 9, 2025.

A large number of various Pringles chip cans arranged on a store shelf.

Sonny's collection is not just made up of ordinary chip cans. It includes Pringles containers sold in various countries, differing in appearance and flavor. Each one is linked to products released in different regions and years.

The most precious can reminds him of his mother

For Sonny Molina, one of the most valuable items in the collection is an old yellow Pringles can from the 1980s. He says it reminds him of the Pringles his mother bought him during his childhood. Therefore, this item is more than just a collection piece; it is a precious memento linked to his childhood memories.

A man in colorful clothing standing next to many fingerboards arranged on a table.

However, Pringles cans are not Sonny's only interest. He holds several world records for collecting various unusual items. His home houses collections of miniature skateboards, finger puppets, salt and pepper packets, and other unique items.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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