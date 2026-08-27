Historic qualification: How much prize money did Umarali Rakhmonaliyev earn in Azerbaijan?

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Historic qualification: How much prize money did Umarali Rakhmonaliyev earn in Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijani club Sabah has opened a new chapter in its history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in its new format. The club's management decided to reward the players with a significant financial bonus for this historic achievement.

According to the prestigious Azerbaijani Sport24.az publication, each player who took to the pitch in the decisive qualifying matches and contributed to the team's advancement to the league phase will receive a special bonus of 60,000 manats (approximately 35,000 US dollars). The decisive goal of the Uzbek legionnaire

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliyev

is among the key stars who will receive the full bonus amount: Brilliant performance against Hapoel: The Uzbek player scored a spectacular goal in the decisive second leg of the play-off round against the Israeli club Hapoel (5:2), sealing his team's emphatic victory.

  • Recognition worth 35,000 dollars: Thanks to his active performance on the pitch and his goal, Rakhmonaliyev earned the full primary bonus of 60,000 manats ($35,000).

  • Payment structure for substitute players The club management did not overlook players who were included in the squad but did not feature on the pitch:

50 percent rate:

Players who remained on the bench during the second leg of the play-offs will receive half of the total bonus pool, which is

  • 30,000 manats (approximately 17,500 US dollars). Umarali Rakhmonaliyev and his team will now face Europe's elite clubs in the Champions League league phase. 30 ming manat (taxminan 17,5 ming AQSH dollari) miqdoridagi pulni qo‘lga kiritadi.

Endilikda Umarali Rahmonaliyev va uning jamoasi Chempionlar ligasining umumiy bosqichida qit’aning grand klublariga qarshi saf tortadi.

Umarali RakhmonaliyevSabahChampions LeagueAzerbaijanFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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