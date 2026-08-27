SpaceX successfully loads floating Starship onto specialized vessel

·12·Technology
SpaceX successfully loads floating Starship onto specialized vessel

According to Ixbt.com, SpaceX has announced the completion of a unique operation to recover the Starship S40 prototype, which unexpectedly splashed down during a test flight and spent nearly a month floating in the ocean. This successful recovery is crucial for refining future spacecraft models. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports. As it turned out, the spacecraft has already been loaded onto a specialized semi-submersible vessel and will be transported to the Starbase facility in Texas after a long sea voyage. The company's official X account noted that despite the challenging conditions, the specialists fully accomplished their assigned tasks.

A unique inspection in the heart of the ocean

One of the most notable aspects of the rescue operation took place in the waters near Christmas Island. While the spacecraft was floating, SpaceX engineers approached it and conducted direct inspections on the water for several days.

Specialists not only inspected the hull but also collected special samples from its critical thermal protection system. This allowed for an accurate assessment of the loads the vehicle encountered while re-entering the atmosphere.

Company representatives stated that the volume of unique data obtained will contribute significantly to the future development and design process of Starship vessels, making them faster and safer.

The work carried out by specialists in the open air, directly on the Starship in the middle of the ocean, became one of the most interesting events in the history of astronautics, allowing engineers to test the ship's construction in practice.

Mutaxassislarning ochiq havoda, bevosita okean bagʻridagi Starship ustida turib olib borgan ishlari kosmonavtika tarixidagi oʻziga xos qiziqarli voqealardan biriga aylandi va muhandislarga kema konstruksiyasini amalda sinab koʻrish imkonini berdi.

SpaceXStarshipSpaceTechnologyStarbase
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryXiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryToday, 21:54Samsung Unveils New Odyssey MonitorsSamsung Unveils New Odyssey MonitorsToday, 20:51Starlink updates its referral program and introduces cash rewardsStarlink updates its referral program and introduces cash rewardsToday, 20:29iPhone 17 captures six percent of the global marketiPhone 17 captures six percent of the global marketToday, 19:23Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AISamsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AIToday, 19:00Web version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devicesWeb version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devicesToday, 18:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production