SpaceX successfully loads floating Starship onto specialized vessel

According to Ixbt.com, SpaceX has announced the completion of a unique operation to recover the Starship S40 prototype, which unexpectedly splashed down during a test flight and spent nearly a month floating in the ocean. This successful recovery is crucial for refining future spacecraft models. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports. As it turned out, the spacecraft has already been loaded onto a specialized semi-submersible vessel and will be transported to the Starbase facility in Texas after a long sea voyage. The company's official X account noted that despite the challenging conditions, the specialists fully accomplished their assigned tasks.

A unique inspection in the heart of the ocean

One of the most notable aspects of the rescue operation took place in the waters near Christmas Island. While the spacecraft was floating, SpaceX engineers approached it and conducted direct inspections on the water for several days.

Specialists not only inspected the hull but also collected special samples from its critical thermal protection system. This allowed for an accurate assessment of the loads the vehicle encountered while re-entering the atmosphere.

Company representatives stated that the volume of unique data obtained will contribute significantly to the future development and design process of Starship vessels, making them faster and safer.

The work carried out by specialists in the open air, directly on the Starship in the middle of the ocean, became one of the most interesting events in the history of astronautics, allowing engineers to test the ship's construction in practice.

Mutaxassislarning ochiq havoda, bevosita okean bagʻridagi Starship ustida turib olib borgan ishlari kosmonavtika tarixidagi oʻziga xos qiziqarli voqealardan biriga aylandi va muhandislarga kema konstruksiyasini amalda sinab koʻrish imkonini berdi.