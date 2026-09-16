"Star Wars" Threat: Russia Calls on UN to Unite Against US Orbital Weapons

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"Star Wars" Threat: Russia Calls on UN to Unite Against US Orbital Weapons

At a time when geopolitical rivalry in human history is moving beyond Earth's boundaries and taking on a serious character toward the militarization of outer space, a new sharp diplomatic clash over space security has erupted between Moscow and Washington. According to an urgent statement issued by Russian Foreign Ministry official spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Moscow strongly opposes the deployment of any type of weapons in space and called on all UN member states to stop this dangerous process and support the international resolutions promoted by Russia. The statement notes that three key draft documents aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space will be submitted to the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York from October 5 to November 6.

The Russian side emphasized that this call is more urgent now than ever, stating that only the solidarity of the world community can curb Washington's aggressive plans in space. This statement came after US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink openly admitted that "the United States has a sufficient amount of orbital weapons to protect its troops." So, what kind of weapons is the Pentagon deploying into orbit, what do the three important resolutions to be voted on in the UN entail, and what dangers could a new arms race in space pose to planet Earth?

"Putting an End to Orbital Armament": 3 Initiatives to be Considered at the UN

The main documents that the Russian foreign policy department is bringing to the discussion of the UN General Assembly:

  • "Practical Measures on PPWI": Creation of specific international legal mechanisms for the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space (PPWI);

  • "No First Placement of Weapons": A global resolution reinforcing the commitment of states not to deploy first-strike or defense systems into orbit;

  • Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures: A third draft resolution aimed at ensuring transparency in space activities and strengthening trust between states;

  • 81st Session in New York: All these projects will be considered at the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly responsible for security issues, which will be held from October 5 to November 6.

The Pentagon's Sensational Confession: "We Have Enough Orbital Weapons"

Open claims made by Washington officials:

  • Statement by the US Air Force Secretary: Speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association conference, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink revealed that the United States has sufficient orbital weapons to protect its armed forces;

  • Militarization of Outer Space: Experts believe this statement indicates that Washington has officially deployed space weapons capable of destroying military targets in Earth's orbit or disabling satellites;

  • Disruption of Global Balance: The emergence of strike systems in space disrupts the nuclear and strategic balance, geometrically increasing the threat of a major war.

Maria Zakharova's Call: "Only Solidarity Can Stop the US"

Moscow's efforts to build an international coalition:

  • "This is More Important Now Than Ever": Maria Zakharova called on all states not only to vote for initiatives to preserve peace in space, but also to participate as co-sponsors of the resolutions;

  • Obstacle to American Plans: The diplomat emphasized that stopping outer space from turning into a combat training ground depends entirely on the resolute and joint resistance of the world's nations at the UN rostrum;

  • Destiny of Future Generations: The clogging of orbit with weapons could leave global communications, navigation, and economic infrastructure on Earth under the constant threat of destruction.

This global debate beginning at the UN regarding space will answer the question of whether humanity can preserve outer space as a field for peaceful research, or if it will turn into a new and most terrifying battleground for conflicts on Earth.

In your opinion, can the arms race starting in space orbit between the US and Russia be stopped through UN resolutions, or has the start of "Star Wars" in space become inevitable? To what extent does the Pentagon's statement on orbital weapons threaten world security? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important diplomatic analysis dedicated to global space security with all your friends and international politics observers!

Maria ZakharovaUN General AssemblyArms race in space orbitTroy Meink
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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