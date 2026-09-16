A prison taller even than the Statue of Liberty: The "Jailscraper" is rising in Manhattan...

In the heart of Manhattan, New York — the most crowded and expensive area in the US — a mega-project unprecedented in the history of global penitentiary architecture has begun. A 13-story skyscraper prison complex standing over 100 meters tall (exceeding 335 feet, making it taller than the famous 93-meter Statue of Liberty) is rising in the city center. Given the nickname "Jailscraper" by the public and media — a portmanteau of "jail" and "skyscraper" — this complex will hold up to 1,040 inmates and officially become the tallest prison in the world.

The construction of the building, which outwardly resembles a luxury business center with a glass facade rather than a traditional penal institution with iron bars, will cost the city budget nearly $3.9 billion. The project is moving forward despite fierce protests from experts who believe a high-rise prison isolated from the natural environment negatively impacts human psychology, and local residents who are worried about noise and a drop in the area's prestige. So why is this $3.9 billion project being built specifically in Manhattan, what conditions will be created for the inmates, and can the skyscraper prison replace the notorious "Rikers Island" with its bloody past?

"Taller than the Statue of Liberty": Key figures of the "Jailscraper" project

Details of the new structure appearing in the New York sky:

The world's tallest prison: The building will reach a height of 102 meters, surpassing New York's 93-meter symbol, the Statue of Liberty;

Space for 1,040 inmates: The 13-story complex is designed to simultaneously house up to 1,040 pretrial detainees and convicted individuals;

A $3.9 billion megabudget: Designing the building, constructing it on the site of the former "The Tombs" complex, and equipping it with security systems requires nearly $3.9 billion;

Convenience next to the courthouse: Since the complex is located directly next to the criminal court building, the problem of transporting inmates in convoys across the city and posing risks in traffic jams will be completely eliminated.

Office facade, terraces, and basketball court: What will be inside the building?

The prison's modern appearance and unexpected amenities:

Business center appearance: The exterior of the building will be free of barred walls, fully decorated with modern glass panels, wave-like panels, and green eco-zones;

Sky, but no city: Through the windows, inmates will be able to freely see natural light and the open sky, but a special double-layer metal safety mesh will prevent them from looking down at the city;

Sports and recreation areas: In addition to single cells, the institution will feature general recreation areas, indoor terraces, and even a special basketball court for sports activities.

Ending the hell on Rikers Island or a dangerous experiment?

Sharp opposition from urbanists and local residents:

A new system to replace Rikers: This new complex is being built as part of a program to close the infamous Rikers Island prison, which for years became a place of violence, brutality, and mysterious deaths;

Objections from criminologists and experts: As noted by well-known architect and criminologist Andrea Zelix, prisons should never be higher than five stories, because open air and natural contact with the ground are crucial for human rehabilitation and return to society;

Manhattan residents' protests: Neighboring communities and local residents are protesting, unhappy with years of construction dust, potential damage to historical buildings, and most importantly, the presence of a huge prison in the center of prestigious Manhattan, which they fear will mar the district's appeal.

Only time will tell whether the "Jailscraper" project rising in Manhattan is a modern solution serving to humanize the correctional system or a flawed urbanistic experiment in megacities.

In your opinion, does building a skyscraper prison resembling an office building, complete with a basketball court and terraces for inmates, ensure human rights, or is spending $3.9 billion on such a purpose an excessive waste? How will the appearance of such a tall prison in the city center affect local residents' safety and the urban environment? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the high-profile mega-project in the center of New York with all your friends and fans of interesting news!