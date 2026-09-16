Forbes reveals Donald Trump's wealth has reached $7.3 billion

At the center of the US political scene and global financial system, Donald Trump's capital is growing at a record pace following his historic victory in the 2024 presidential election. According to an updated assessment report by the influential magazine «Forbes», the Republican politician's net worth increased by $2.7 billion overnight following his return to the White House, reaching a total of $7.3 billion. Analysts note that the president's capital has grown by $3 billion in the past year alone. While Trump's wealth was previously anchored by Manhattan skyscrapers and hotels, today the landscape has completely changed: his main revenue driver has become the crypto industry and digital assets.

Most sensationally, nearly a third of Trump's wealth — $2.4 billion — comes from cryptocurrency assets, including hyped-up meme tokens, the «World Liberty Financial» project, and the stablecoin business. Furthermore, although it generated just $3.6 million in revenue and suffered a net loss of $401 million in 2024, his stake in the «Truth Social» social network added another $2 billion to the president's portfolio. Family income streams have also surged through Melania Trump's book, film, and NFT projects. However, independent ethics experts are calling it an unprecedented legal conflict of interest in US history that the Trump administration is simultaneously supporting and regulating the cryptocurrency market at the state level while earning billions of dollars in personal income from this industry.

«Where did $7.3 billion come from?»: A complete map of Trump's assets

Asset type Estimated value Main sources and details Cryptocurrency and liquid funds $2.4 bln $1.1 bln in cash and liquid assets, $709 mln in meme tokens, $338 mln in WLFI tokens, $235 mln in stablecoin issuance business Media and social network (TMTG) $2.0 bln Trump Media shares as owner of «Truth Social» (high market price despite $401 mln loss) Golf clubs and resorts $1.3 bln 10 prestigious golf courses across the US, including the famous «Mar-a-Lago» residence in Florida Real estate portfolio $1.2 bln Commercial buildings, towers, and retail spaces in New York and other major cities Licensing and management $501 mln Global contracts for leasing personal brand to hotels and products Personal aircraft fleet and others $131 mln Private jets and helicopters valued at $11 mln, other investment packages Court debts and liabilities -$95 mln New York court's $500 mln fine canceled, but payments under writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit retained

Crypto-revolution and family projects: Figures revealed by «Reuters»

The Trump family's new digital financial flow:

$635 mln from TRUMP meme coins: In July, the president officially recorded $635 million in net income from the sale of TRUMP meme tokens in his personal disclosure;

$2.3 billion from investors: A «Reuters» investigation showed that after Trump returned to political power, his family raised at least $2.3 billion from foreign and domestic investors for private crypto projects;

First Lady's media business: Melania Trump made a net profit of $10.7 million from her self-titled documentary, over $500 thousand from her autobiographical book, and $6 million from personal NFT collections;

JD Vance portfolio: The Vice President also disclosed ownership of Bitcoin assets worth up to half a million dollars, in addition to his personal bestselling book and startups.

A «loophole» in US legislation: Why can no one stop this?

The most controversial and debated issue in the Washington political system:

Exception for the president: Strict US conflict of interest laws prohibit ministers and congressmen from managing their personal businesses, but this restriction does not constitutionally apply directly to the President and Vice President;

Intersection of legislation and personal profit: While the Trump administration adopts decisions stimulating the crypto market and lowering taxes, these reforms multiply the value of the president family's own tokens and companies;

Salvation from court fines: The politician, who faced the threat of having his accounts frozen due to $500 million in court payments before the election, reached the highest peak in his financial history — $7.3 billion — in just a single year.

Donald Trump's return to the White House and bringing his wealth to $7.3 billion firmly establish him not only as the most influential politician of the era, but also as the richest head of state in United States history.

Do you think that a head of state supporting the cryptocurrency and digital asset market while personally earning hundreds of millions of dollars in profit from this field is an open conflict of interest, or a successful businessman's legal right? Can Trump's wealth conquer the $10 billion milestone by the end of his presidential term? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational article fusing global finance and big politics with all your colleagues, business partners, and crypto enthusiasts!