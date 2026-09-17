Became a mother for the third time at 60: egg cells frozen 15 years ago became an unexpected miracle

In Moscow, 60-year-old Marina K. became a mother for the third time using her own egg cells frozen 15 years ago. The woman, a doctor of biological sciences, researches aging processes while also taking advantage of unique medical opportunities in her own life.

Marina K. froze her egg cells in 2010. 15 years later, she became pregnant using IVF — in vitro fertilization.

Egg cells preserved 15 years ago made it possible for her to have another child at the age of 60.

During pregnancy, doctors regularly monitored the woman. Examinations revealed a uterine fibroid. Therefore, it was decided to perform a C-section at the 38th week of pregnancy. During the operation, the benign tumor was also removed.

As a result of the operation, a healthy baby boy was born. Doctors not only monitored the condition of the mother and child, but also managed to preserve the uterus.