In the West Bank, arguably the most painful flashpoint in the Middle East, digital technologies and military algorithms have turned into a truly terrifying weapon against human rights. According to a sensational investigation published by Qatar's influential TV channel "Al Jazeera", the Israeli government is actively using a special artificial intelligence (AI) system called "ImiSight" to identify homes and structures on Palestinian land and swiftly demolish them. Developed by Israel's renowned defense concern "Rafael", this neural network analyzes satellite imagery, aerial photos, and intelligence drone data through deep learning algorithms, automatically flagging any minor change or repair in the Palestinian landscape as "illegal construction".

Initially tested in Bedouin villages in the Negev desert, causing the displacement of over 2,600 residents, the system has now been widely deployed in the West Bank with the help of a newly formed special unit under the Israel Land Administration. Human rights defenders have termed this a "smart annexation", drawing attention to the fact that while Palestinian shelters are being destroyed by algorithmic orders, illegal Israeli outposts are being legitimized by the state.

So, how did artificial intelligence increase home demolitions in the West Bank by 80 percent, what geopolitical goals lie behind the "Rafael" technology, and can the international community stop this digital repression?

The "ImiSight" platform: Landscape below the radar and the demolition algorithm

The artificial intelligence mechanism revealed in the "Al Jazeera" investigation:

Product of the "Rafael" military concern: Created by a major Israeli defense giant, the cloud platform is capable of scanning large areas with high precision;

Drone and satellite synchronization: Using high-resolution imagery from space and drone surveillance, the system automatically records any wall, tent, or construction activity within seconds;

"Force multiplier" factor: Analyzing changes on the ground without human intervention, the algorithm accelerates the process of issuing demolition warnings for the military and directing heavy machinery manifold;

Negev desert test: Previously, using this system, an area of over 10,700 square kilometers was scanned in the Negev, leading to the forced eviction of more than 2,600 Palestinian Bedouins from their residences.

"An 80 percent jump and 1,288 objects": When numbers speak

Grim statistics released by Israeli human rights organizations "Peace Now" (Shalom Achshav) and "Kerem Navot":

Sharp increase in the scale of demolitions: In the West Bank's "C" zone and East Jerusalem, the rate of home and structure demolitions in 2023–2025 grew by a staggering 80 percent compared to 2010–2022;

Annual and monthly anti-records: While previously an average of 966 buildings were destroyed per year, within just the first 9 months of 2025—when AI was actively utilized—a record 1,288 Palestinian objects were razed to the ground;

Special unit of April 2025: The establishment of a separate special squad under the Israel Land Administration specifically to "detect violations and take action" using AI tools further accelerated the process.

"Smart annexation" and double standards: Bulldozers for whom, privileges for whom?

Sharp conclusions by international analysts and experts regarding this policy:

Legal asymmetry: On one hand, ordinary homes and agricultural structures belonging to Palestinians on their own land are deemed "illegal" through the AI scanner and ruthlessly demolished;

Green light for Jewish settlements: On the other hand, during the same period, Israeli officials approved the construction of over 40,000 housing units and established 185 new outposts in illegal Jewish settlements across the West Bank;

State-sponsored legalization: While Palestinians are granted virtually no official construction permits, settler infrastructure is fully funded from the state budget;

Forced clearance of land: Human rights advocates emphasize that artificial intelligence technology is being used as a key digital weapon in the strategy to squeeze the population out of their historical lands and fully annex the territories.

The redirection of military-grade artificial intelligence systems toward the destruction of civilian homes has become a grim reality, demonstrating how dangerous and inhumane the application of modern technologies can be in the 21st century.

In your opinion, should this use of artificial intelligence technologies to demolish Palestinian homes and displace them from their lands be classified as an international war crime? Are international organizations and the UN capable of stopping technological companies from participating in such projects? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational investigation on human rights and digital security with all your loved ones and acquaintances!