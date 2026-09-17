Fake police station operating for eight months in an Indian hotel exposed

In the Indian state of Bihar, fraudsters set up a fake police station in a hotel for nearly eight months, extorting money from locals. The bizarre incident took place in the city of Banka.

The fraudsters used uniforms and badges resembling those of real police officers, “serving” at the hotel. They accepted various appeals and applications, demanding money from citizens in exchange for resolving certain issues or providing assistance.

Group members also took money from locals by promising to help them get police jobs and social housing. Even some villagers were hired to work as other “policemen” in the fake department and were paid a daily wage.

Most remarkably, the fake police station was located just about 500 meters away from a real police station. During all this time, the fraudsters posed as genuine law enforcement officers.

The fraud was exposed by chance. One of the real police officers noticed that some of the “officers” were carrying weapons made in local workshops instead of service weapons. An investigation conducted afterwards revealed the group's activity.

As a result, at least six members of the group, including two women, were arrested. The main organizer of the group was wanted at the time.