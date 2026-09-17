Father and daughter's wedding dance goes viral on the internet in Kazakhstan (video)

A video capturing a father and daughter dancing together at a wedding ceremony in Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the father and daughter dancing energetically to the rhythm of PSY's song "Gentleman". Their performance caught the attention of the wedding guests, and some of them even joined in on the dance.

In particular, the father dancing freely and joyfully with his daughter warmed the hearts of social media users.

The video has spread widely across the Kazakh segment of the internet, being shared by users with various comments.