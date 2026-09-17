An 18-year-old youth who thought they were "ordinary coins" actually found millions of euros in gold inside a wall

18-year-old Kobe, working at a construction site in Belgium, thought he had found ordinary 1-euro coins. But his subsequent discovery turned out to be far more valuable than he could have imagined.

While inspecting an old basement wall, Kobe and his colleagues discovered gold bars, coins, and other pieces of gold.

The find, initially mistaken for ordinary coins, was later revealed to be a treasure valued at approximately 9 million euros.

Behind what at first glance looked like an ordinary coin emerged a treasure worth millions of euros.

The most interesting question is — whose treasure is it?

The workers immediately reported the find to the authorities. Currently, officials are conducting an investigation to determine the true owner of the treasure. Thus, an ordinary day at the construction site for Kobe ended with the unexpected discovery of a treasure. However, the wealth is not in his possession for now — efforts to determine who it belongs to are ongoing.