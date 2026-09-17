It is alleged that a 1st-grade student was beaten in Kosonsoy for failing to read a book

It is reported that a primary school teacher at school No. 39 in Kosonsoy district, Namangan region, beat a 1st-grade student because the child could not read a book aloud. An official investigation has been launched by the regional Department of Preschool and School Education regarding this incident.

As noted, a video spread on social media under the title "Was the child beaten?". Following this, the department formed a working group to study the situation.

According to preliminary findings, the incident occurred on September 16 at around 10:30 AM during the 3rd lesson. In it, a primary school teacher hit a 1st-grade student several times because the child was unable to read the book.

Currently, an internal investigation is ongoing to provide a legal assessment of the situation and to examine the actions of the officials involved in the incident.

It was stated that based on the results of the investigation, appropriate measures in accordance with the legislation will be taken against the school administration and the teacher.

The regional Department of Preschool and School Education stated that special attention is paid to ensuring the rights and legitimate interests of students in educational institutions, respecting their honor and dignity, and preventing any instances of violence.