The information war between the world's richest man, tech giant Elon Musk, and the British government has escalated to an unprecedented political and covert level. According to sensational reports released by the influential US publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), official British agencies and special services closely monitored Musk's statements on the "X" (formerly Twitter) network as a potential threat to the country's national security. British officials not only deeply analyzed the billionaire's provocative posts but also attempted to check whether he had secret contacts with foreign states.

However, most surprisingly, London completely refrained from taking legal or administrative measures against Musk: British officials are deeply afraid of damaging relations with Washington and entering into a direct, open confrontation with the administration of US President Donald Trump. As is known, Musk has recently been actively interfering in Britain's internal politics, incessantly writing that the kingdom is "losing its identity" due to the influx of immigrants, that a "civil war is inevitable" in the country, and openly promoting the right-wing anti-immigration party "Restore Britain" on his network. Following his support, previously virtually unknown politician Rupert Lou became famous nationwide and showed a 5 percent result in polls.

So why does London consider Elon Musk so dangerous, how is a single post by the billionaire shaking the British government, and is the Trump factor forcing Britain to remain silent?

"Contacts with foreign states and national threat": Why did London investigate Musk?

The main covert aspects revealed in The Wall Street Journal investigation:

Special monitoring under posts: British state bodies registered every political post on Elon Musk's "X" page, which has an audience of millions, as a factor threatening national security;

Checking foreign contacts: British experts and officials tried to determine whether the interests of third foreign states or a coordinated campaign stood behind Musk's sharp rhetoric directed at Great Britain;

Fear of the Trump administration: The London government refrained from announcing an official lawsuit or investigation against Musk because the billionaire is very close to the Donald Trump administration, fearing that this decision would provoke a global diplomatic confrontation with the USA;

Information impact: State administration is forced to admit that Musk's algorithms and personal statements are capable of sharply radicalizing British public opinion.

"Civil war is inevitable": What is Musk writing about in Britain?

The billionaire's sensational stance that shocked London:

"The Kingdom has lost its identity": Criticizing the consequences of uncontrolled migration, Musk repeatedly emphasized that Britain has completely lost its national and cultural identity;

Prediction of an "inevitable civil war": Against the background of internal national conflicts and unrest related to migrants, he openly wrote about the emergence of large-scale armed conflicts and a civil war inside the country;

Springboard for the "Restore Britain" party: Musk openly supported the right-wing and anti-migration political force — "Restore Britain" — on his account, providing them with a huge digital audience;

Rupert Lou's starry hour: Previously unnoticeable politician Rupert Lou achieved popularity across Great Britain precisely thanks to Musk's support and managed to collect a full 5 percent of the vote in pre-election polls.

Digital monopoly and geopolitics: Is one person stronger than states?

Conclusions of political scientists and international analysts on this confrontation:

The transformation of the "X" platform into a geopolitical weapon: By owning the world's most influential information network, Elon Musk has become a force capable of strongly influencing the elections and internal political balance of any developed state;

The helplessness of sovereign states: The fact that even a powerful nuclear state like Great Britain hesitates to take legal action against the opinions of a single entrepreneur shows that global Big Tech owners are acquiring power superior to traditional state authorities;

New tension between the US and Europe: If Musk continues to raise the internal problems of European states under the shield of the Trump administration, this will further deepen the political division within the Western alliance.

The fact that British special agencies were forced to monitor Elon Musk's account clearly proved that in the digital world, a single post by a billionaire on a smartphone is now capable of disturbing the peace of entire empires.

In your opinion, is Elon Musk's sharp criticism of the migration and political situation in Great Britain his right to freedom of speech or an overt interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state? Does London's timidity towards Trump preventing it from doing anything against Musk demonstrate Great Britain's global vulnerability? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the clash between great geopolitics and the digital world with all political enthusiasts and your friends!