How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?

·11·World
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?

In the city of Mardan, Pakistan, lives Arbab Khizer Hayat, who attracts everyone's attention with his appearance and massive physique. On the internet, he is known by the nickname Khan Baba . The 34-year-old man is 190 centimeters tall and weighs 436 kilograms. He says he is not ashamed of his size, but rather proud of it, and considers himself the strongest man in the world.

Why does Khan Baba consider himself a strongman?

Videos have circulated on social media showing Khan Baba pulling a tractor with one hand. He considers this a light warm-up exercise.

In an interview with journalists, the Pakistani man said he participated in a weightlifting competition in Japan in 2012. According to him, he lifted 5,000 kilograms of stone there. Khan Baba even claimed that not even the Hulk could have lifted that much weight.

How did he reach 436 kilograms?

Khan Baba looked like an ordinary young man until he was 18. Then his weight began to increase rapidly. Instead of seeing doctors, he decided to become even bigger and switched to a high-calorie diet.

Currently, his daily caloric intake exceeds 10,000. At breakfast, he consumes 36 eggs, 4 chickens, and 3 kilograms of red meat in one sitting. He washes it all down with 5 liters of milk.

A very large man in black clothes with medals around his neck is sitting down.

The man says that his excess weight does not cause him much inconvenience. The main problem is transport: he does not fit into a regular car. For this reason, Khan Baba bought a huge SUV.

He has become a celebrity in Mardan. Passersby ask to take pictures with him, and local TV channels regularly invite him for interviews.

He wants to enter the ring

Khan Baba connects his future with sports. He plans to enter the ring, become a wrestler, and win wrestling competitions. He believes his massive size and strength will help him achieve success.

However, not everyone believes in his strength. Experts studying videos featuring Khan Baba have paid attention to his clothing. He always wears loose, robe-like clothes. In some frames, special padding is visible on his chest and shoulders. They may make his upper body look larger and hide his stomach. Therefore, his true body dimensions are unclear.

Khan Baba's record of lifting 5 tons has also been questioned by experts. Social media users advise him to take care of his health first before testing his strength in the ring.

Apart from the situation with Khan Baba, another case related to obesity was observed in Indonesia. There, a 10-year-old boy weighs 192 kilograms. For the boy, this weight is not a source of pride, but a serious health problem.

Хон БобоПокистонMardanЯпония атлетика мусобақаси
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Aziza Shukhratova
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